May, Stanford to wed April 30

Byron and Renae Stanford of Iota are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Katelyn Claire Stanford of Baton Rouge, to Jonathan Isaac May of Baton Rouge.

The bride-elect, formerly of Iota, is the granddaughter of Patricia Stanford of Egan and the late Alton Stanford, Lenora and Conrad Meaux of Lafayette and Denise Gravot of Iota and the late Frank Gravot.

Katelyn graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri, in 2015, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in theatre with a minor in psychology. She is currently pursuing a cosmetology degree at Vanguard College, a Paul Mitchell Partner School, in Baton Rouge, with a planned graduation date of February 2017.

The prospective groom, formerly of Bigfork, Montana, is the son of David and Deborah May of Bigfork. He is the grandson of Lynwood and Carol May of Salinas, California, and the late Douglas and Patricia Erickson of Great Falls, Montana.

Jonathan is a 2015 graduate of Evangel University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in film with minors in French and international studies. He is presently employed as a teller with Business First Bank in Baton Rouge and as a digital media freelancer.

The couple will be wed Sunday, April 30, during a 3 p.m. ceremony at the Rip Van Winkle Gardens along the shores of Lake Peigneur on Jefferson Island.