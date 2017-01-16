April 22 wedding date set for Blanchard, Hargroder

Donald and Mary Blanchard of Midland and Tony and Darlene Hargroder of Central are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their children, Hollie Elizabeth Blanchard and Christopher Michael Hargroder, both of Baton Rouge.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Eugene and Florence Blanchard of Midland and the late Rhuel and Gladys Hoffpauir of Rayne.

Hollie is a graduate of Midland High School and Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, where she earned a bachelor’s degree with honors in management-human resources. While at LSU, she was a member of Delta Sigma Pi and Phi Kappa Phi. She is presently employed with Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Baton Rouge.

The prospective groom is the grandson of the late Herbert and Nora Hargroder of Crowley and the late Alvin and Jerry Hanks of Baton Rouge. He graduated from Parkview Baptist High School before studying management at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. He is currently employed at Hamilton Relay.

The couple will be wed on Saturday, April 22, in Scott.

They will reside in Baton Rouge.