Attakapas Study Club enjoys Christmas music program

THE POST-SIGNAL / Saja Hoffpauir

The Attakapas Study Club of Crowley met at the home of Roy Lynn Trahan on Wednesday, Dec. 14, for its annual Christmas social. The 15 members and one guest on hand enjoyed a program presented by Chad Boudreaux, pastor of music at First Baptist Church in Crowley, who played the acoustic guitar and sang a variety of Christmas songs. Following a gift exchange, the women enjoyed a lunch of homemade vegetable soup, ham, side dishes and desserts. The luncheon was co-hosted by Jackie Keyes, Mae Prather, June Hupp, Jeri Stevenson and Gerry Meche. Those in attendance included, seated from left, Elizabeth Regan, Prather, Ella Bertrand, Jackie Buescher, Trahan; standing, Stevenson, Meche, Jo-Anne Arnaud, Keyes, Shirley Griffin, Bonnie Matirne, Dot Simon, Bettie Duhon, Josie Millet, Barbara Lengefeld, Chad Boudreaux and Hupp.