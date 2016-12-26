The Crowley Garden Club held its annual Christmas luncheon at the home of Marilyn Lawson on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The members enjoyed time socializing before sitting down for a delicious meal provided by hostesses Christie Brammer, Marlene Brantley, Janis Coignard, Sissy Gall, Ruth McBride and Georgie Petitjean. Rather than exchange gifts, the ladies brought items to be donated to a local women’s shelter. They also participated in a floral “Design in a Bag” activity that matched two teams against each other in designing fresh floral arrangements using the same materials. On hand for the holiday event were, kneeling and seated front from left, Carol Trahan, Bobbie delaHoussaye, Ruth McBride; standing, Isabella delaHoussaye, Judy LeJeune, Lawson, Brantley, Brammer, Joan Hoffpauer, Gall, Petitjean, Judy Guillot and Charlotte Freeland.

Judy Guillot and Ruth McBride (foreground) work on their “Design in a Bag” team project while Charlotte Freeland and Carol Trahan (background) are busy doing same. The two teams were charged with creating different floral designs

Crowley Garden Club members enjoy Christmas social

Mon, 12/26/2016 - 3:49pm Saja Hoffpauir

