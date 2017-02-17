Chamber plans Business Appreciation Banquet, awards

Fri, 02/17/2017 - 1:07pm Lisa Soileaux
Friday, February 17, 2017

The annual Rayne Business Appreciation Banquet will be held Thursday, March 16, in the Civic Center.
The event is highlighted by the installation of new board members and officers of the Rayne Chamber of Commerce and by the presentation of a number of awards.
The Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the annual “Business Person of the Year” award, the “Outstanding Employee of the Year” award, and the “Humanitarian of the Year” award, according to Fran Bihm, executive director.
Nomination letters in 500 words or less must be submitted and should be mailed to the Rayne Chamber of Commerce, 107 W. Oak Street, Rayne, LA 70578; or emailed to raynechamber1@bellsouth.net; or hand-delivered to the Chamber office. Business hours at the Chamber office are 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Deadline for all nominations in each of the categories is Monday, Feb. 28.
The Business Appreciation Banquet takes the place of the traditional Chamber Installation Banquet, and is cosponsored by the City of Rayne administration as a way to express their “thanks” to local businesses for doing business in Rayne.

