Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Iota, for Allen Lee Sensat, 82, who died Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, in Egan.

Pastor Rod LeJeune, Pastor of Evangeline Baptist Church will be officiating for the services. The family requested visiting hours be held Monday from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Tuesday from 8 a.m. until the time of service. A rosary was be recited at 6 p.m. on Monday. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Iota.

Mr. Sensat is survived by his daughter, Barbara S. Lejeune and her husband Lindy of Egan; his son, Thomas Sensat and his wife Richelle of Youngsville; seven grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Henry Sensat; and his parents Benedict and Eleanor Prejean Sensat.

