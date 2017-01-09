Funeral services will be held Monday, Jan. 9, at 11 a.m. at Northside Assembly of God/Acadiana Cathedral for Alton Calvin Stanford, 83, who died Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at his home in Egan.

Rev. Randy Trahan and Pastor Loyd Singley will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours be held on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley, and Monday from 8:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Northside Assembly of God. Interment will be in Sensat Cemetery in Egan.

Mr. Stanford proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict as an Army Ranger (Airborne) from 1951-1954.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Pat Daigle Stanford of Egan; one daughter, Patty Gatte and her husband Nacis of Iota; three sons, Byron Stanford and his wife Renae of Iota, Todd Stanford of Houston and Scott Stanford and his wife Kay-K of Spring, Texas; six granddaughters, Dana Daigle and her husband Glenn of Jennings, Heather Roemer and her husband Dakota of Baton Rouge, Danielle Norfleet and her husband Sasha of Chesapeake, Virginia, Katelyn Stanford and her fiancé Jonathan May of Baton Rouge, Brooke Stanford of Ruston and Piercyn Stanford of Spring; four grandsons, Ben Gatte and his wife Ashley of Lake Charles, Austin Stanford of Austin, Texas, Ethan Stanford of Spring and Brendan Stanford of Spring; and one sister, Audrey Truax of Egan.

Mr. Stanford is preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Ella Leger Stanford.

Active pallbearers will be Byron Stanford, Todd Stanford, Scott Stanford, Nacis Gatte, Ben Gatte and Austin Stanford. Honorary pallbearers will be Ethan Stanford, Brendan Stanford, Glenn Daigle, Dakota Roemer, Sasha Norfleet and Jonathan May.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donations be made to the Northside Christian School playground project.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.