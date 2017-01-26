Alton was born in Morse on Dec. 18, 1937, to Alphonse and Adele Saltzman Primeaux. He was called to his Heavenly Father on Jan. 25, 2017. Alton served our country honorably in the Army and was a member of the American Legion, Acadia Parish Tourist Commission and the Knights of Columbus. Alton was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church which he loved. He worked as a Jewelry and Church Interior Consultant. Alton loved to travel, he was an avid fan of the Astros and the Saints. Alton truly loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Alton was a kind and loving person he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Alton is survived by his beloved wife Jo Ann Guidry Primeaux of Mermentau; his step-daughter, Angela Borill (Reese) of Morse; his two step-sons, Randall Rivera (Celie) of Lafayette and Miguel Rivera of Crowley; one brother, Floyd Primeaux (Rose) of Mermentau; one adopted sister, Margaret Trahan (Cleveland “Tee”) of Crowley; his seven grandchildren, Ryan Rivera Hanks, Austin, Andrew, Payton Rivera, Eryn Borill, Aubrey Rivera and Alex Rivera; and two great-grandchildren, Ethan and Xadius Hanks

Alton is preceded in death by his parents, Alphonse and Adele Saltzman Primeaux.

A Mass of Christian burial for Alton Joseph Primeaux, 79, of Mermentau will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Mermentau, LA on Friday, Jan. 27, at 11 a.m. with Father Randall Moreau officiating. Visitation was held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. by Deacon Summers. Visitation will resume on Friday at 8 a.m. until the time of his funeral Mass. Alton will be laid to rest in the St. John the Evangelist Mausoleum with Full Military Rites.

Carrying Alton to his final resting place in St. John the Evangelist Mausoleum will be Austin Rivera, Andrew Rivera, Chuck Martin, Charles Primeaux, Elmo Romero and Timothy Hanks. Honorary Pallbearers will be Alex Rivera, Blaine Koch and Brent Romero.

To extend online condolences, please visit our website at www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home.