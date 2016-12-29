Funeral services will be held for Anna B. Peacock, 72, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Duhon Funeral Home-Crowley Chapel with Brother Gerard Morgan officiating. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, until 10 p.m. and will resume on Saturday at 8 a.m. until just prior to the service time. Interment will follow the service and will be in North Hanks Cemetery. Mrs. Peacock passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

She survived by her children, James Johnson and his wife Veronica of Crowley, Wallace Johnson and his wife Tonina of Abbeville, Diana Johnson of Crowley; Sandra Thibodeaux and her husband James of Crowley, Mickey Johnson of Cottonport, Patricia Logan of Abbeville, Gayle Istre and her husband Jeremy of Morse; 13 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and 15 step-great-grandchildren; four brothers and four sisters.

Anna was preceded in death by her children’s father, Wallace Johnson Sr.; husband, Bobby Peacock; son, Marcus Johnson; and her parents, Eddie Breaux Sr. and Amelia Hanks Breaux.

Pallbearers will be Michael Thibodeaux, Randy Orr, Jr., Brandon Orr, Marcus Orr, Armando Sierra, Tyler Credeur, Dylan Johnsnon and Justin Miller.

