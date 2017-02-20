Graveside services will be held Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 2 p.m. at Woodlawn Mausoleum for Billy Edward Page, 92, who died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 at Southwind Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Crowley.

Mr. Page proudly served his country as a member of the United States Marines during World War II.

Rev. Larry Evans, pastor of Parkerson Avenue Baptist Church of Crowley, will be officiating for the services. Interment will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum.

Mr. Page was survived by his daughter, Penelope Page Boulet and her husband Rusty of Crowley; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Flanagan Page; his parents, Eurban Brewer and Lou Cleatus Miller Page; one sister, Dolly Page Osburn; and three brothers, Cedric Page, Kenneth Page and Woodrow Page.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.