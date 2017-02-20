Billy Edward Page

Mon, 02/20/2017 - 11:01am Saja Hoffpauir
CROWLEY

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 2 p.m. at Woodlawn Mausoleum for Billy Edward Page, 92, who died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 at Southwind Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Crowley.
Mr. Page proudly served his country as a member of the United States Marines during World War II.
Rev. Larry Evans, pastor of Parkerson Avenue Baptist Church of Crowley, will be officiating for the services. Interment will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum.
Mr. Page was survived by his daughter, Penelope Page Boulet and her husband Rusty of Crowley; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Flanagan Page; his parents, Eurban Brewer and Lou Cleatus Miller Page; one sister, Dolly Page Osburn; and three brothers, Cedric Page, Kenneth Page and Woodrow Page.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
P.O. Box 1381, Crowley, LA 70527
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2017