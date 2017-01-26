Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Grangeville Baptist Church in Pine Grove for Bobbie Lee Fogleman Miller, 91, who died at home Jan. 23, 2017.

Rev. Mike Cotton will officiate the service. Visiting hours will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Shiloh Cemetery in Pine Grove.

Bobbie, who was born in Iota, was a resident of Pine Grove at the time of her death.

She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Frank R. and Ruth Miller and Gerald W. and Susan Miller; one daughter and son-in-law, Wesley and Bobbie Miller Hoover; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank C. Miller; her parents, Edward D. and Curtis Elizabeth Fogleman; one daughter, Sharon Gayle Miller; two sisters, Joy Fogleman Miller and Vivian Fogleman Schoenvogel; and one brother, Edward O. Fogleman.

Pallbearers will be Joel Schoenvogel, Jacob Glass, John Woodward, John William Miller, Eric Dupre, Matt Cole, Trey Ware and Brian Hoover. Honorary pallbearers will be Beau Woodward and Glenn Hoover Jr.

Grangeville Baptist Church is located at 3599 Hwy. 63, Pine Grove, LA 70453.