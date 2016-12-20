Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 10 a.m. in Martin & Castille’s La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette for Brice F. LeJeune, 65, who died on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, at his residence in Lafayette.

Inurnment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Chaplain Paul Broussard will officiate the memorial services. Jodi Bollich, organist and soloist, will sing for the services, “When You Pray, Remember To Pray For Me”, “Amazing Grace” and “The Old Rugged Cross”.

Brice was founding member and key executive with Analytic Stress Relieving in Lafayette. He was instrumental in the success of the company for over 37 years until his retirement in 2016. His dry wit and kind heart will be sadly missed.

Brice is survived by two daughters, Yvonne LeJeune Matthews and her husband Roger Amet Matthews Sr. of Brumley, Missouri, and Elizabeth Torrey LeJeune of Lafayette; one grandson, Roger Amet Matthews Jr.; one sister, Arlene Albarado and her husband Michael; and one brother, Dean LeJeune and his wife Debra, all of Crowley.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith G. LeJeune; one brother, Vaughn LeJeune; and his parents, Hersey and Thelma LeJeune.

The family requests that visitation be observed on Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will continue on Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 9 a.m. until time of services.

The family wishes to thank his caregivers, Deeya Fontenot and Sherri Richard for the loving care they gave Brice, along with the staff of NSI Hospice that helped during his time of need.

Martin & Castille - SOUTHSIDE, 600 E. Farrel Rd. Lafayette, LA. 70508 337-984-2811.