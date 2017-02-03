Funeral services will be held Monday, Feb. 6, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Crowley for Dana Lee Morgan, 65, who died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Lake Charles.

Rev. Glen Howie will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting that visitation be held on Monday from 10 a.m. until 1:45 pm at the First Baptist Church. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Morgan; a daughter, Lindsy Kay Evans and her husband Roan of Lafayette; one stepdaughter, Rachelle Hebert and her husband Myles of Grand Lake; two stepsons, Shane Hebert of Lake Charles and Bryan Hebert of Austin, Texas; his mother, Joyce Murrell Morgan; five sisters, Cynthia M. Broussard and her husband Ben of Crowley, Yvette M. Quebedeaux and her husband Glenn of Crowley, Vonne Morgan of Houston, Texas, Rhonda M. Spallino of Maurice and Roxanne Morgan of Swaunee, Georgia; two brothers, Herbert “Del” Morgan and his wife Connie of Charles Town, West Virginia, and Terry Morgan of Crowley; seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Mr. Morgan is preceded in death by his father, Herbert Delton Morgan Sr.; and granddaughter, Lacey Jade Broussard.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.