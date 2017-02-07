A memorial service will be held Friday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. at Northside Assembly of God in Crowley for Donald O. “Dan” Daigle, 76, who died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Crowley.

Pastor Ryan Post will be officiating for the services.

Mr. Daigle proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army.

He is survived by his wife Sharon Martin Daigle of Iota; three sons, Damon Daigle of Iota, Todd Spell of Iota and Phillip Daigle of Crowley; one brother, Dean Daigle of Egan; two sisters, Patricia Stanford of Egan, and Jeanelle LeJeune of Thibodeaux; two granddaughters, Hannah Guillory and her husband Kelly of Iota and Brianne Elizabeth Spell of Iota; two grandsons, Blake Spell of Iota and Brett Spell of Iota; and four great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Joseph and Ethel “Dot” Daigle.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.