Suffering is the very best gift He has to give us. He gives it only to His chosen friends. - Therese of Lisieux

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 2 p.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Donovan O’Shea “Shea” Duncan, 57, who died on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at 6:17 p.m. at Southwind Nursing Home.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Father Mikel A. Polson, pastor of St. Michael Catholic Church, will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass.

For his funeral service, Carolyn Freeland and Julia Leonards will serve as readers with Erin Flowers and Devin Rae Rutherford as gift bearers.

Organist Alberta Lyons and soloist Vanessa Benoit will offer the liturgy’s music including “Amazing Grace”, “How Great Thou Art”, “Old Rugged Cross”, and “Isaiah 49-I will never forget you”.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy Kibodeaux Duncan of Crowley; his daughters, Kathryn Shea and Sybil Lorraine Duncan of Crowley and Shannon Eloise Kibodeaux of Lafayette; his sister, Mona (Johnny) Venable of Crowley; his mother-in-law, Eloise Baker Schuller (Bill) of Crowley; his father-in-law, the late Rev. Roy Kibodeux Sr. (Ienaise) of Crowley; three Godchildren, Bryant James Venable, Erin Kibodeaux Flowers and Devin Rae Rutherford.

He was preceded in death by his father, Howard “Boochie” Duncan; his mother, Suzanne Zaunbrecher Duncan; paternal grandparents, Robert C. Duncan and Mabel Raspberry Duncan Stakes; and maternal grandparents, Henry Zaunbrecher and Annie Bollich Zaunbrecher.

Shea was born in Crowley and graduated in 1977 from Notre Dame High School. Prior to Shea’s illness, he was the owner of Shea Duncan Trucking Company. He was also a member of the Acadiana Antique Tractor and Engine Club.

Pallbearers will be Bryant Venable, Wendell Zaunbrecher, Eric Gordon, John Fruge, David John and Tommy McNeely.

Honorary pallbearers are, Paul Landry, Al Doty, John Royer, Ray Istre, Paul Guidry, Ronnie Aguillard and Charles Rutherford.

The family requests that visitation be observed on Monday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. and on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until time of services. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley.