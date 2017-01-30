Funeral services will be held on Monday, Jan. 30, at 2 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for Dorothy M. Dies, 76, who passed away on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at 5:58 p.m. at the Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Pastor Berl Adams, Pastor of the First Baptist Church in Church Point, will be officiating for the services. Burial will be in the Estherwood Cemetery in Estherwood.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Monday, Jan. 30, at 9:30 a.m. until time of services in the Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley.

Survivors include one son, Oscar and wife Beckie Dies of Indian Bayou; two daughters, Suzette and husband Michael Trahan of Estherwood and Andrea Dies of Mansfield, Texas; three grandchildren, Nikki Beard, Brandon Simar and Robert Simar; two great-grandchildren, Ian Beard and Caydence McCrocklin; and one sister, Annette and husband Steve Guidry of Mermentau.

Ms. Dorothy was preceded in death by one great-grandchild, Katlyn Simar; her parents, Ozzie and Elia Myers; and one brother, Robert Myers.

