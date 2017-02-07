A Liturgy of the Word will be celebrated for Elia Richard Trahan, 95, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the Duhon Funeral Home- Rayne Chapel with Deacon Cliff Tanner officiating. Visitation will begin on Monday, Feb. 6, at Duhon Funeral Home – Rayne Chapel – at 10 a.m., with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m., until 10 p.m. and will resume on Tuesday at 8 a.m. until just prior to the time of service. Interment will follow the chapel service and will be in Abshire Cemetery. Mrs. Trahan passed away on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.

She is survived by her children, Mary Helen Gary, Viola Picard, Rita Racca and her husband Donald, Tommy Mendoza, Terry Mendoza and his wife Terrie and Roger Trahan and his wife Marilyn, all of Scott; and 15 grandchildren.

Mrs. Trahan was preceded in death by her husband, Eustice Trahan; daughter, Alezene Trahan; son, Larry Mendoza; as well as her parents.

