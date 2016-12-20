Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21, during a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Estherwood for Emery Lee Thibodeaux, 84, who died at 6:40 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Crowley. Mr. Thibodeaux was born on Aug. 28, 1932.

Fr. Randy Moreau, pastor of St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Estherwood, will officiate for the ceremony.

Mr. Thibodeaux, the son of the late Ovey and Clodia LaBry Thibodeaux, was born and raised in southwest farming area of Acadia Parish. He was the fifth son of six children. His siblings were Carlson Thibodeaux, Colbert Thibodeaux, Hanson Thibodeaux, Alex Thibodeaux and Bertha Thibodeaux Stewart, all preceding him in death.

Mr. Thibodeaux was a resident of Midland. He was an active member for the Estherwood K.C. Council #4791, and chairman of the St. Margaret’s Church Grounds Building Committee. Having served the United States Air Force from 1952-1956, Mr. Thibodeaux was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, and later became a member of American Legion Post 15.

Returning home, Mr. Thibodeaux began a lifelong career as a rice farmer, which exceeded fifty years and grew to include his sons and two grandsons. His work in the rice industry included service on the Board of Directors for First South Production Credit Association, original board member of the Mermentau Port Harbor, Federal Land Bank Member, board member of American Rice Inc. out of Houston and a member of the Southwest Farm Service Co-op where he enjoyed breakfast and coffee with other members. Mr. Thibodeaux appreciated the performances at the Grand Opera House of the South.

Those who shared in family life with Mr. Thibodeaux included his wife of 64 years, Ethel Fontenot Thibodeaux; four sons, Randy Keith Thibodeaux and his wife Marlene of Crowley, and their children, Hollie and her husband Tyler Comeaux, Eric and his wife Cecilia, and Austin, Robert Dale Thibodeaux and his wife Joni of Midland, and their children, Ross and his wife Katie, Brandt, and Carli, Steven Paul Thibodeaux and his wife Gail of Morse and child Corey Stutes and his wife Emmie, and Ralph David Thibodeaux and his wife Patricia of Maurice and their children, Sydney and Brooks. Mr. Thibodeaux is also survived by nine great-grandchildren.

The family is requesting visiting hours be observed from 2 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley. A Rosary will be recited on Tuesday, at 6 p.m. by Fr. Randy Moreau. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley.

Pallbearers will be Ross Thibodeaux, Eric Thibodeaux, Austin Thibodeaux, Brooks Thibodeaux, Karlon Thibodeaux, and Willard Hanks. Honorary pallbearers will be Brandt Thibodeaux, Terrell Stewart, Rusty Stewart, Brad Thibodeaux, Courtney Dupuis, Paul Richard and all faithful farm employees of many years.

