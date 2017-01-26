Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Ernest John Wales Jr., 94, who died Jan. 26, 2017, at Acadia General Hospital.

Rev. Robert Geter will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to the time of service at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Mr. Wales was born in Natalbany. He served in the Pacific as a belly turret gunner on a B-17 in the United States Army Air Corp during World War II. Mr. Wales started working for Southern Bell which became Bellsouth and retired as a district construction manager after 34 years of service.

He is survived by two daughters, Amelia Smith of Denham Springs and Sherry Summers and her husband, Victor of Ponchatoula; two sons, John Wales and his companion, Melissa Holloway of Rayne and Mark Wales and his wife, Tamarah of Lafayette; two sisters, Georgialene Kirkwood of Metairie and Ruth Plautz of Wisconsin; one brother, Kenneth Wales of Virginia; 10 grandchildren, Jude Guillory and his wife, Lisa, Nicole Miller and her husband, Kendal, Kayla Link and her husband, Lance, Ashley Blessing and her husband, Adam, Eric Wales and his wife, Abby, Mark Summers, Carolina Wales, Jesse Wales, Luke Wales and Zachary Wales; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Wales is preceded in death by his first wife, Evelyn Gibson Wales; his second wife, Twila Champlin Wales; his parents, Ernest and Amelia Thompson Wales; three sisters, Dorothy Rogers, Mildred Morel and Phil Taylor; and one brother, Kelvin Wales.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley, LA.