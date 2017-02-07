Ernest Junior Domingue Sr.

A private memorial service for Ernest Junior “E.J.” Domingue Sr., 74, of Rayne will be held at a later date.

Mr. Domingue passed away on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in his Rayne residence.

Mr. Domingue worked for many years as a truck driver, and as a tile layer. He was owner/operator of EJ’s Cracklin House for 15 years.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 55 years, Sylvia Gautreaux Domingue of Rayne; daughters, Janet Delhomme and companion Lee Steward of Mire, and Jeanette Domingue Arceneaux; son, E.J. “T-Brud” Domingue Jr. and wife Teresa of Scott; sister, Florence “Flo” Domingue and companion Peggy Monte of Rayne; brothers, James “Jimmy” Domingue of Duson, and Harry Lee Domingue and wife Jeanette of Duson; grandchildren, Cherie Castille (his favorite grandchild), Christopher Castille and wife Jennifer, David Trey Bowers, Laney Domingue, Elizabeth Deleon, Jacquelyn Deleon, Jennifer Deleon, and Bruce “B.J.” Deleon Jr.; and great-grandchildren, Asiah Dupont, Jaxson Sullivan, Duke Castille, Javen Mahfous, Ayla Bowers, and Avery Boudreaux.

Preceding Mr. Domingue in death were his parents, Roual Domingue and Adetta Lavergne Domingue; sister, Evadel Meche; brothers, Leo Domingue, Henry Domingue, and Daniel Domingue; and son-in-law, Brian Arceneaux.

