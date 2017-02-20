Funeral Services will be held for Gloria P. Hanks, 73, at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, at Duhon Funeral Home - Crowley Chapel with Rev. Kerry Doucet officiating. Visitation will be held in the Duhon Funeral Home - Crowley Chapel beginning on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. and will resume on Monday at 8 a.m. until just prior to the time of service. Interment will follow the chapel service and will be in Indian Bayou Methodist Cemetery. Mrs. Hanks passed away on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.

Gloria was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and sweet friend who loved the LORD JESUS CHRIST and was not ashamed of it. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mrs. Hanks is survived by her children, Jackie McCroskey and her husband Timothy of Port Arthur, Texas, Amanda Doucet and her husband Kerry of Crowley and Linda Marie of Kinder; grandchildren, Tyler McCroskey, Kristina Richey, Sarah Leger and Joshua Doucet; sisters, Geraldine P. Hanks of Crowley, Sharon Fontenot and her husband Wayne of Lafayette and Christine P. Kratzer of Crowley; great-grandchildren, Jazmine McCroskey, Amariah Suarez, Savannah Leger, Joseph Romero and Shantellle Romero.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Oural Hanks Jr.; daughter, Teri Miller; and her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Amos Pilcher.

Pallbearers will be Chris Fontenot, Marc Fontenot, Jon Hanks, Gerami Hanks, Joshua Doucet and John Richey.

The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to the Staff of Southwind Nursing home for the care given to their Mother during her brief stay.

Duhon Funeral Home, LLC - Crowley is in charge of all of the arrangements.