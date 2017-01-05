Funeral services for Mr. Guilliam Moore Jr., 94, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, in the St. John Evangelist Church in Mermentau with Rev. Randall Moreau officiating.

Entombment will be in the St. John Cemetery Mausoleum under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home of Jennings.

Visitation will be in the church hall from 3:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday. There will be no visitation in the church prior to service Saturday.

A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m., Friday, in the church hall.

Mr. Moore died at 9:40 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at his residence in New Iberia.

Mr. Moore was a native of Mermentau. He was a high school graduate and a retired station agent for the railroad. He was State Commander of the Louisiana VFW, 1976-1977 and also a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus.

Survivors include his wife, Goldie Moore; one daughter, June “Tudy” (Donald) Foiani of Mermentau; one son, Billy (Janet) Moore of Homer; one brother, CC “Buddy” Moore of Toledo Bend; grandchildren, Louis, Tony, Joe Foiani and Lisanna Parkhurst, Monica Olsen and Melanie Koskie; 10 great-grandchildren; four step-children and grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Guilliam and Marie Cary Moore; his first wife, June Periera; and one grandson, William Foiani.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Southwest Louisiana Veteran’s Home or the World War II Museum in New Orleans.

