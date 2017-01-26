A memorial service was held on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 1 p.m. at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home, 1010 Pandora Street, Lafayette, LA 70506 for Jeffory Dwayne Pray, 56, of Charlotte, North Carolina, who passed away from congestive heart failure, on Monday, Jan. 7, 2017.

Visitation was observed on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 12:30 p.m. until the time of services at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette.

Inurnment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette.

Jeffory was born September 21, 1960, the son of James and Mary Pray. He was an Acadiana High School graduate of 1978.

Jeffory was loved dearly by his family including his wife of 30 years, Carolyn Hanks Pray; his daughter, Ava Grace, 12, and his son, Beau Cameron, 17. He is also survived by his mother, Mary Pray; his sisters, Valeri Pray Ronstadt and Deblyn Pray Ceeley and one brother, Steve Pray.

