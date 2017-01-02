RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 at 11:00 am at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne for Joseph Wayne Menard, Sr., 65, who died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 at his residence in Rayne.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne.

Todd Trahan will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include his wife, Becky Richard Menard; daughter, Jamie Menard Royer and husband Shannon of Mire; son, Joseph "Jody" Wayne Menard, Jr. of North Dakota; three grandsons, Trent Mouton and wife Haley, Lukas Meche and fiancé Libby McFarland, and Nyles Menard; five granddaughters, Dondie Royer, Abbie Royer, Bailee' Royer, Madeline Weber and Jacie Richard, two great-grandsons, Isaiah Meche and Lucian Porter Mouton, two sisters, Mary Alice Leger and husband Ricky of Bossier, and Shirley Meshell of Natchitoches; two nephews, Jason Meshell of Many and Kevin Meshell of Zwolle; a niece, April Odonahue and husband Scott of Haughton; and a great-niece, Savannah Odonahue of Haughton.

He was preceded in death by his father, Leodice "Jr" Menard, Jr.; mother, Sadie Boudreaux Menard; grandmother, Ludie Menard; father-in-law, LeRoy Richard; mother-in-law, Vercy Richard; brother in law, Dewayne Meshell; and nephew, Chad Meshell.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Tuesday Jan. 3, 2017 from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm, and again on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 from 8:00 am to 11:00 am.

