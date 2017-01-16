Funeral Services will be held on Monday, January 16, 2017 at 10 a.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for Judith K. Semar, 71, who passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 4:45 a.m. at Southwind Nursing Center in Crowley.

Br. Larry Evans, Pastor of Parkerson Avenue Baptist Church in Crowley will be officiating for the services. Burial will be in the Indian Bayou Methodist Cemetery in Indian Bayou.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Sunday, January 15, 2017 at 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley. Visitation will resume on Monday at 8 a.m. until time of services.

Survivors include one daughters, Felicia and husband, David L. Falgout of Estherwood; one son, Travis Guillot of Crowley; one sister, Edith “Bonnie” Gaspard of Crowley; one brother, Charles Kelley of Crowley; three grandchildren, Amanda and husband, Clint Andrew Savoie, Jennifer Falgout, and Travis Ryan Guillot; three great-grandchildren, Riley Falgout, Atticus and Braxton Savoie.

Ms. Semar was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Lee Semar, also preceded in death by the father of her children, John Richard Guillot; her parents, Luther B and Edith H. Kelley.

