Funeral services were held on Monday, Feb. 13, at 3 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne for Kermit “KENO” Thibodeaux Sr., 59, who passed away on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at his home in Carencro.

Pastor Chad Thibodeaux, pastor of Vatican Baptist Church, officiated for the services. Burial was in the St. Joseph Cemetery in Rayne.

The family requested the visitation to be held on Monday, Feb. 13, at 10 a.m. until time of services in the funeral home chapel in Rayne.

Survivors include three sons, Jonathan and wife Keisha Thibodeaux of Carencro, Kermit Joseph Thibodeaux Jr. of Leesville and Desiree’ Thibodeaux of Rayne; two daughters, Felicia and husband Lawrence Trahan of Leesville, and Danielle and husband Jay Martin of Leesville; his mother, Ethel Spaetgens of Rayne; three brothers, Donald and wife Connie Vincent of Rayne, Pat and wife Jean Thibodeaux of Rayne, and Wesley Jr. and wife Chris Thibodeaux of Youngsville; 11 grandchildren, Balon Thibodeaux, Trevor Thibodeaux, Angelle Thibodeaux, Wesley Martin, Rylee Martin, Clayton Martin, Nevaeh Haley, Chase Trahan, Carmen Marie Thibodeaux, Keith Samuel Feller III, McKel Thibodeaux.

Mr. Thibodeaux was preceded in death by his father, Wesley Thibodeaux Sr.; one uncle, Weston Thibodeaux of Rayne; one cousin, Alvin “Bugger” Miller.

