Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley, for Kerwin James Woodard, 55, who died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Pastor Chris Campo will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours be observed on Tuesday from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Mr. Woodard is survived by his wife Trudy Hoffpauir Woodard of Crowley; one son, Erik Woodard and his wife Carolyn of Memphis, Tennessee; one daughter, Alyson Woodard of Crowley; and one sister Thelma Woodard Hebert and her husband Kenneth of Crowley.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Lillian Lou Hanks; and two brothers, Kirvee Lynn Woodard and Larry Woodard.

