Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley for Larry Otis Wells, 88, who died Jan. 12, 2017, in Crowley.

Rev. Larry Evans, pastor of Parkerson Avenue Baptist Church, will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home. Interment will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum.

He is survived by one daughter, Shari Wells Tavera; one son, Joshua Otis Wells; one sister, Nan Crochet; three grandchildren, Karder James, Nancy Gray and Nicholas Gray; and two great-grandchildren, Gael Tavera and Molly Gray.

Mr. Wells is preceded in death by his first wife, Darlene Anna McHenry Wells; his second wife, Nancy Carol Hannagriff Wells; his parents, Otis and Nancy Dixon Wells; and one great-grandchild, Gylen Jude Gray.

Pallbearers will be Joshua Wells, Nicholas Gray, John Gaddis, Glenn Hanagriff, Ryan Hanagriff and Jon Scott Chachere.

The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Aertker, his nurse Jan, his staff and the staff of Hospice Compasses for the service, kindness and compassion administered to Mr. Wells’. Thank you also to St. Francis Catholic School for the prayers and compassion given to Shari and the rest of the family during this difficult time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.