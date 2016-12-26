It is with a mixture of honor and sorrow that the family announces the passing of Leona Hensgens Berken Smaihall on Dec. 23, 2016, while surrounded by her family and loved ones. As a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she exemplified her deep Catholic faith through her words, deeds, and actions in her daily life.

For over 70 years, she has been a huge supporter of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, St. Maria Goretti School, Our Lady of Seven Dolors and the Catholic Daughters. Her works of mercy were many. In the early years, she taught religion classes in her home in Thornwell. As a member of the church and Catholic Daughters, she brought communion to the sick and shut-ins, prepared food for funerals, and said rosaries for hundreds of wakes at funeral homes. Throughout those years she recited the rosary at the nursing home on Thursdays and then distributed communion to the residents. She was present for First Communion for all of her great-grandchildren. As a Catholic Daughter, she carried out the motto of charity and unity for more than 60 years with perfect attendance most of those years. She was inducted into the order of St. Lazarus, an order dedicated to the care and assistance of the poor and sick.

Leona married Herman Lawrence Berken on Jan. 30, 1946. They had seven children, as well as 32 grandchildren, and 36 great-grandchildren with two more due in February and March. After the passing of Herman, Leona married Louis Smaihall at the young age of 79 and gained a daughter, as well as two granddaughters and three great-grandchildren.

Leona leaves behind her three sons, Stephen Berken (Daphne), Clarence Berken (Karen) and Kevin Berken (Shirley), all of Lake Arthur; her four daughters, Charlotte Ann Conner (Ken) and Martha Stevens (Homer II), both of Houston, Rachel Andrus (Tom) of Eunice and Mary Gayle Moses (Todd); and her step-daughter, Suzanne Cornelius, both of Houston; her sister, Clarice Gautreaux of Thibodeaux; her 34 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren with two more on the way to cherish her memories.

Leona is now rejoicing in heaven with her parents, Joseph and Anna Reiners Hensgens; her first husband, Herman Berken; her second husband Louis Smaihall; her daughter-in-law, Melanie Berken; her granddaughters, Elizabeth Stevens, Jeanne Catherine Berken, Jennifer Lauren Berken, and Leah Kathryn Berken; along with Leona’s five siblings and spouses.

A Mass of Christian Burial to honor Leona’s life will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Lake Arthur on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 10:30 AM with Father Jay Alexius officiating. Burial will follow in Thornwell Cemetery. Visitation was held at Matthews & Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Monday, Dec. 26, from noon until 9 p.m. A rosary was recited on Monday, Dec. 26, at 6 p.m. The family request that her visitation resume on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 8 a.m. until the time of her Funeral Mass.

Carrying Leona to her final resting place in Thornwell Cemetery will be Stephen Berken, Clarence Berken, Kevin Berken, Ken Conner, Homer Stevens II, Tom Andrus and Todd Moses. Honorary pallbearers will be A.T. Smith, Doyle Borchgardt, Sara Borchgardt and Katherine Smith.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please consider making a donation to a Catholic school of your choice.

