Lowray J. Chachere

Church Point - Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Church Point for Lowray Joseph Chachere, 95.

Mr. Chachere, a native of Lewisburg and long-time resident of Church Point, died Sunday evening, Jan. 8, 2017, at his residence.

Father Godwin Nzeh conducted the services with interment immediately following in the Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Cemetery on Highway 35 north of Church Point.

Survivors include five grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews, friends and those he met in business and social settings.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Delphie and Corine Beaugh Chachere; his wife, Nolarie Chachere; a stepson, Foster Ray Ross and two sisters, Violet Hebert and Georgie Cook.

The family requested that visiting hours be observed at Guidry Funeral Home from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and continue from 8 a.m. Wednesday until the time of the services. A recitation of the Rosary was held there at 7 p.m. Tuesday by Deacon Bryne Winn.

Pallbearers were Matt Chachere, Joe Cook, Chet Gibson, Blake Boone, Ricky Messere, Tommy Hebert, David Ross and Andrew Pousson.

Honorary pallbearers were Burt Prather, Aby Lavergne, Albert and Frank Daigle, Ronald Carrier, Cecile Brown and John Kelly LeJeune.

Mr. Chachere, a well-loved and respected contractor in a wide area in South Louisiana, was a U.S. Army veteran of the Pacific Theater of World War II. He was honored with a Flag Presentation Ceremony at the time of services.

Funeral arrangements were handled by Guidry Funeral Home, Inc., 219 N. Broadway, Church Point, (337) 684-5488.

