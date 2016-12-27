A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Mildred B. Campbell, 85, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne with Rev. Gilbert Dutel as Celebrant. Visitation will be held at the Duhon Funeral Home, LLC-Rayne Chapel on Wednesday, Dec. 28, from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:30 p.m. and will resume on Thursday at 8 a.m. until just prior to service time. Interment will follow the church service and will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery # 2 in Rayne. Mrs. Campbell passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at her home in Scott.

Mildred was born on Jan. 16, 1931, in Rayne to Eugene Bouillion and Angelle Cormier Bouillion.

She is survived by her life companion, Roger Schambough of Scott; foster daughter, Mildred “Millie” Richard of Scott; four nieces and two nephews.

Mrs. Campbell was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Campbell Jr.; parents, Eugene Bouillion and Angelle Cormier Bouillion; and four sisters, Hazel Cahanin, Bernice Roger, Ruby Bouillion and Lydia Terro.

Pallbearers will be Blake Gilmore, Rocky Robinson, Keenon Leger, Chad Terro, Benji Terro and Dustin Terro.

You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences online to Mrs. Campbell’s family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.

Duhon Funeral Home, LLC – Rayne, (337) 334-3600, 900 East Texas Ave., Rayne, LA 70578, is in charge of all of the arrangements.