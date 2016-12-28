RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at a 11:30 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne for Robert "Chet" Oliver, 52, who died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

Interment will be in the St. Leo IV Cemetery in Roberts Cove.

Rev. Kevin Bordelon, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include his wife, Cynthia Caillier Oliver of Rayne; two daughters, Morgan Kathryn Oliver and Madeline Elise Oliver of Rayne; his mother, Angela Stutes Oliver of Crowley; and two brothers, Craig Joseph Oliver and Curt David Oliver, both of Lafayette.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph "Joe" Oliver; his in-laws, Allie and Calvin Caillier; paternal grandparents, Adez and Joseph Oliver, Sr.; and maternal grandparents, Ojay and Eunice Stutes.

Pallbearers will be T.C. Chachere, Bryan Corzine, Danny Bedel, Larry Dyer, Ora Thomas, Lance LeJeune, Neal Comeaux, and Eric Hetzel.

A Rosary will be prayed Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 7:00 pm in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Thursday, Dec. 29, from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm and on Friday, Dec. 30, from 8:00 am to 11:00 am.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.