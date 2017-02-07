A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Rosalie Fontenot Gobert, 82, who died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Fr. Clint Trahan, pastor of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours be held Monday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., and Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. on Monday evening. Interment will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum.

Mrs. Gobert is survived by three daughters, Marlene Thibodeaux and her husband Randy of Crowley, Lisa Simon and her husband Chad of Lafayette and Melissa Broussard and her husband George of Paulina; two sons, Vernon Gobert Jr. and his wife Tina of Crowley and Ernel Gobert of Crowley; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Gobert Sr.; one great-grandchild, Zelda Grace Millet; and her parents, Abner and Versey Fontenot.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff of Encore Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for the loving care that was administered to Mrs. Gobert during her stay at their facility.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.