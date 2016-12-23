MIRE - Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 at a 11:00 am at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne for Rose Philippine Latiolais Boudreaux, 76, who died Thursday Dec. 22, at her residence in Mire.

Interment will be in the Assumption of the BVM Cemetery in Mire.

Msgr. Russell Harrington, Pastor of St. John Berchmans Catholic Church in Cankton, will be the celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include two daughters, Shelia Boudresaux Bott of Rayne and Emma Sue Boudreaux Doucet of Rayne; a son, Jeffery Boudreaux, Sr. and wife Tammy of Rayne; six grandchildren, Robbie Bott and wife Amber, John Boudreaux, Meagan Doucet, Christine Boudreaux Crew and husband Jonathan, Jeffery Boudreaux, Jr., Eli Boudreaux; two step grandchildren, Diana Kidder, Erick Kidder and wife Katie; seven great-grandchildren, Anna Stakes, Liam Bott, Levi Bott, Reese Crews, Cameron Crews, Sarah Mouton, Reagan Mouton; one step great-granchild, Jackson Kidder, sister, Madeline Latiolais Richard of Baton Rouge; and two sister-in-laws, Mattie Latiolais of Church Point, Irene Latiolais of Carencro.

She was preceded in death by father, Frank Latiolais; mother, Emma Venable Latiolais; sister, Ura Latiolais Breaux and husband Bradley; and two brothers, Lloyd Latiolais, Wallace Latiolais.

Pallbearers will be Robbie Bott, Jeffery Boudraux Sr., Jeffery Boudreaux Jr., Erick Kidder, John Boudreraux and Jonathan Crews.

Honorary pallbearers will be Ryan Mouton and Merritt Stakes.

A Rosary will be prayed Monday, Dec. 26, at 7:00 pm in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Monday, Dec. 26, from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm and on Tuesday Dec. 27, from 8:00 am to 11:00 am.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.