Sgt. Tracy Allen Morgan

Sergeant Tracy A. Morgan, 51, of Westlake died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, while on duty for the Louisiana State Police.

Sgt. Morgan was a native of Crowley, a graduate of Crowley High School where he played football, where he was named All-District Offensive and Defensive Tackle and was awarded a scholarship to Northwestern State University. He proudly served five years in the United States Marine Corps. Sgt. Morgan obtained an Associate Degree at Louisiana State University at Eunice in Criminal Justice and in 2001 graduated from McNeese State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree. He began his career in Law Enforcement with the Lake Charles City Police Department and in June of 1994 began with Louisiana State Police Troop D. Sgt. Morgan worked in Narcotics and Detectives Division and at one time was on Calcasieu Parish Violent Crimes Task Force. He was currently working in the Louisiana State Gaming Division. Sgt. Morgan was also an expert hostage negotiator for the Special Weapon & Tactics (SWAT) Division of the Louisiana State Police. He was a member of the Louisiana State Troopers Association, and was most proud of his affiliation with the local Louisiana Associations of Crisis Negotiations (LACN), having served as Secretary, Vice President and President and has been an Executive Director for many years. He was the “Patriarch” of the local and National Association of Crisis Negotiations (NACN), teaching others 40 hour basic training in crisis negotiations, saving countless lives. He was an avid LSU and Saints fan and enjoyed yard work, working around the house, helping neighbors and friends and golfing. Sgt. Morgan’s greatest times were shared with his family during their annual trip to his favorite place, Disney World. He was a honorable man of faith, a member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God, where he taught Sunday School for High School, and College and Career and was a Royal Ranger leader. As Men’s Ministry leader, he coordinated the Widow and Single Mom’s Oil Change Program. He served the past ten years on the Deacon Board. Sgt. Morgan will be remembered for his love and devotion to his God, his family and his work.

He leaves to honor his memory, his loving wife of 22 years, Beverly Singley Morgan of Westlake; three children, Bryan Keylen Trahan and wife Hailey of Jennings, Timothy Allen Morgan of New Iberia and Melissa Morgan-Pousson and husband Everett of Lake Charles; one grandchild, Trevor Trahan of Jennings; his father, Carroll L. Morgan and wife Joyce of Crowley; brother, Kent Morgan and wife Janet of Houston; sister, Jenifer Carrier of Houston and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves his father-in-law and mother-in-law, David and Maggie Singley of Delhi; brother-in-law, Rev. Loyd Singley and wife Patsy of Crowley; and sister-in-law, Barbara Rose and husband Rev. Walt Rose of Anna, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Wilmoth Morgan and a nephew, Lance Morgan.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Glad Tidings Assembly of God under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Rev. Stephen Perry, Rev. Sullivan Turner, Rev. Loyd Singley and Rev. Walt Rose will officiate. Interment will follow Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley. Visitation Friday will be from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. in the funeral home. Visitation Saturday will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family request considering donations to Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church, 3400 Texas Street, Lake Charles, LA 70607: World Missions, Men’s Ministries, Kingdom Builders or MSU CHI ALPHA Student Ministries.

Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net.