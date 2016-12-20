Willie Schoultz

Willie was born in Gueydan on May 15, 1938, to Johnnie Schoultz and Daisy Guidry Schoultz. Willie was called from this life on Dec. 16, 2016. Willie served our country honorably in the Air Force. He liked to sing, dance, whistle, listen to his records and watch western movies. He also loved being outdoors and doing farm work. He loved spending time and visiting with his cousins, and his friends. Willie was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Willie is survived by his wife, Deloris Schoultz of Jennings; his two brothers, Howard Schoultz of Lake Arthur and Preddie Schoultz of Baytown, Texas; his three sisters, Shirley LeJeune of Gueydan, Jeanette Connor of Lockport and Pauline Schoultz Sonnier of Gueydan; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Willie was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie and Daisy Guidry Schoultz; his brother, Gilbert Schoultz; and his four sisters, Mary Hines, Theresa LeJeune, Elizabeth Dubois and Patricia Vincent.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews & Son Funeral Home in Gueydan on Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. The family request that visitation resume on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 8 a.m. until the time of his service at 10 a.m. with Reverend Troy Duhon officiating. Burial will follow in Gueydan Cemetery with Full Military Rites.

