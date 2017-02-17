Lady Wolves breeze through first round

RAYNE - Right out the gate, the No. 10-ranked Rayne High Lady Wolves took charge and never looked back as they claimed a 74-55 first round win over Morgan City during the 2017 state 4A basketball playoffs.

“The game went pretty much like we expected,” stated Rayne Coach Chester Randell on the first round win. “But, I was not expecting to give up that many points at the end. We’ve been having this problem all season -- gotta learn how to finish games.”

The Lady Wolves maintained a distant lead throughout the quick-pace contest, including a 36-17 halftime score, mainly led by seniors Keysuana Moore and Tajané Butler combining for points at the half.

Moore finished the game on top with 27 total points including three 3’s, followed by Butler with 20.

Wrapping up the Rayne scoring were Tiesha Young with nine, eight by Atari Collins, Paige Figaro with four, and a bucket by Kelsey Kelly, Devin Sias and Kacelyn Dugas.

In the second half of play, Morgan City stayed closer in the third quarter, but broke loose with 27 points in the final stanza due to a few Rayne turnovers and clutch three’s by MC point guard Alisha Singleton. She led Morgan City scoring with 18 points on the night, 17 in the second half.

“We let things get a little out of hand at the end despite having a good lead,” Randell continued. “We could have wrapped this up earlier but we were making a bunch of little mistakes.”

“The farther you get at this level, the more you have to tone things down at the end for a contolled win,” Randell concluded. “We will see what next week brings.”

Rayne will take a long trip to Shreveport on Monday where they will face No. 7-ranked Huntington High School. The Raiders defeated Leesville, 62-48.