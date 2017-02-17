Wolves bring home state titles, team places sixth in state

Not one, but two members of the Rayne High wrestling team brought home state titles during the 2017 LHSAA Wrestling State Championships held over the weekend at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City.

Wolf Cooper Simon entered the tournament at the No. 1 seed and made good on the seeding as he captured the state title in the 113-pound division with a win over Live Oak’s Jordan Chenevert in the finals at the 1:18 mark.

Rayn’s other No. 1 seed, Tyler Carriere, claimed the state titled in the 195-pound division with a 3-2 decision over Haughton’s D.J. Monroe.

Morgan Manuel, the third Rayne wrestler entering the tournament with a No. 1 seed, fell just short in the semi-finals and was awarded a third place state finish at 126 pounds.

Torin Beniot also placed third in the 285-pound weight class.

In the 160-pound division, Rayne’s Charles Solomon placed fifth, while Sean thevenet (120 lbs) and Trevor Young (138 lbs.) each completed the tournament with a sixth place honor.

As a team, the Wolves collected 164.5 points for a sixth place finish with seven wrestlers placing. Teurlings claimed the overall team title, followed by Rummel at second place and Parkway at third.

Special thanks are extended from the Rayne coaching staff to the parents and many famly members and volunteers who helped the Wolves throughout a most successful season.

The USA wrestling program for Rayne youth is encouraged for ages 6-16. Contact Coach Trevor Carriere for more info at 337-349-8357.