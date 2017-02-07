UP FOR A REBOUND - Rayne High’s Drekylon Gibson (00) goes up for a shot during Wolves basketball action. (Acadian-Tribune Photo by Lisa Soileaux)
Wolves, Lady Wolves struggle in district roundball action
The Wolves and Lady Wolves hit the road Friday for district contest Leesville High School where the Wampus Cats were waiting with a plan.
Leesville’s plan was to take a lead early on and claim a district win over both the Wolves and Lady Wolves -- and that’s exactly what they accomplished.
In boys’ action, the Wolves stayed close throughout the contest. However, the Wampus Cats stretched their lead in the second half for a 53-46 district win.
In an earlier district contest against LaGrange on Tuesday, the Wolves slipped by the Gators, 63-62.
The Wolves stand at 2-3 in league play.
Lady Wolves
In girl’s action, the Lady Wolves fell just short to Leesville last Friday as the Lady Gators outlasted Rayne, 56-54.
In earlier action last Tuesday, the Lady Wolves hosted LaGrange. In a topsy-turby contest, the Lady Gators came from behind to claim a 50-44 district win over Rayne.
The Lady Wolves now stand at 4-3 in district play.
Both squads were scheduled to host DeRidder this week, in addition to a road trip to Lake Charles on Friday as both teams will try to improve their district records against Washington-Marion.