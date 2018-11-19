Pair of shootings reported

Police are investigating an apparent pair of shootings that occurred Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Monday morning, Police Chief Jimmy Broussard confirmed to The Post-Signal that police had been called to an accidental shooting on West Eighth Street in which the victim received non-life threatening injuries.

Later on Monday, just after noon, Broussard, when asked, acknowledged that a residence on Seventh Street had been fired into at about 7:30 a.m., but he had little other information.

He added that the detectives were “still investigating” and that the two incidents — the “accidental” shooting and the residence that was shot into — “may be connected.”