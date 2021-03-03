Article Image Alt Text

Police investigating afternoon shooting on Lurose, no victims reported

Wed, 03/03/2021 - 4:38pm
Saja Hoffpauir, Online Editor
CROWLEY

The Crowley Police Dept. is investigating a shooting incident that took place on Lurose Drive Wednesday afternoon.
According to Chief Jimmy Broussard, he received notification of shots fired at approximately 1:40 p.m.
Officers at the scene found multiple bullet casings but no injuries to any persons. Three residences, however, had been struck by bullets.
The suspect or suspects are believed to have been on foot.
Anyone with information is requested to call the Crowley Police Dept. at 783-1234 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish tips line at 789-TIPS / 789-8477 to report tips anonymously.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2021