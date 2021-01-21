Shooting in Crowley leaves four injured

Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left four injured.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the Meadows Apartments.

According to witnesses at the scene, four people were injured in the shooting and were taken to area hospitals.

The APSO is requesting that anyone with information regarding this crime call the Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish tips line at 789-TIPS / 789-8477 or download the P3 app on a mobile device to report tips anonymously. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.