Suspect sought in Rayne shooting

RAYNE - Police Chief of Police Carroll J. Stelly announced that his office is investigating a shooting that occurred the evening of Friday, June 15, in the northwest section of Rayne.

The Rayne Police Department received multiple calls about shots fired in the 600 block of Holt Avenue. Upon the officer’s arrival, they located a male victim in the back of a residence in the 700 block of Holt Avenue with a gunshot wound to his right leg. The victim was transported by Air Med to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Detectives processed the scene and developed a suspect with an arrest warrant issued for Edward Dontreal Nickson III, 23, a black male who resides at 512 Holt Avenue Rayne.

Nickson is charged with one count of attempted second degree murder and his bond is set at $300,000. The Rayne Police are asking for the public’s assistance to locate Nickson and bring him to justice.

If you know his whereabouts, call Rayne Police at 334-4215, or Crimestoppers of Acadia Parish, 789-TIPS & 789-8477. Callers will remain anonymous and could receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.