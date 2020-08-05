Leah Katherine LeBouef weds Ryan David Servat

ABBEVILLE - Saint Mary Magdalen Catholic Church was the picturesque setting on Friday, July 31, 2020, for a Nuptial Mass uniting Leah Katherine LeBouef and Ryan David Servat in Holy Matrimony. The six-thirty evening ceremony was celebrated by Father Louis J. Richard.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Corbett J. “Cobb” LeBouef III of Abbeville. The bride’s maternal grandparents are Dr. and Mrs. Fred W. Thomas of Abbeville and the late James W. Herpin of Kaplan. Her paternal grandparents are Mrs. Kathleen B. LeBouef and the late Dr. Corbett J. LeBouef and Nancy L. LeBouef, all of Abbeville.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Sidney G. “Beatsie” Servat Jr. of Rayne. His maternal grandparents are the late Mr. and Mrs. L.C. David of Kaplan, while paternal grandparents are the late Mr. and Mrs. Sidney G. Servat Sr.

Against a musical background provided by organist Tommy Guidry, trumpeters Will Green and Brett Babineaux, timpanist Ray Theaux and violinist Emil Ivanov, guests were escorted to their seats by ushers Trae Trahan and Wes Meaux.

Over 80 candles glowed on the side altars, flanking the beautiful main altar of the church as part of the decorations. Pew markers of white roses, hydrangea, white wax flowers and a variety of greenery lined the center aisle, while large coordinating swags hung on the church front doors as guests were welcomed.

Vocalist Laura C. Humble provided a number of traditional selections, including Gift of Love, Panis Angelicus, How Beautiful, Where There is Love and Ave Maris.

Escorted by her father, the bride was radiant on her wedding day in a custom wedding gown designed by Amsale. The strapless bodice with a curved neckline gave the gown a modern touch, while still remaining classic. Leah paired her bodice with a fuller skirt and elegant cathedral-length train fully adorned with covered buttons. A beautiful couture bow positioned on the back of the gown finished the bride’s ensemble with dramatic flair. As a final touch, she wore a clean and classic cathedral length veil, framing her dress and train.

The bride carried a clutch of white O’hara, white playa roses and white hydrangea, with a touch of seeded eucalyptus and white ranunculas. The bouquet was hand-wrapped in antique white satin ribbon and included a special locket containing a picture of her late grandfather and the Rosary of her late great-grandmother.

Attending the bride as maid of honor was AnaLeah Tribaldos as Jena L. Menard was her matron of honor.

Bridesmaids were Elizabeth M. LeBouef, Kate H. Trahan, Nicole Romero, Katie Frith and Caroline D. Broussard, with Camille Claire LaPorte as junior bridesmaid.

The bridesmaids’ dresses, also by Amsale, were made of faille in a beautiful shade of blush called “ballet.” The gowns were designed with a wide scoop neckline and finished with a formal-length fit-to-flare trailing skirt. Each carried a clutch similar to the bride’s bouquet, but with pink ranunculus, light peach versillia and green hypericum added in for a touch of color. Each bouquet was finished off with a hand-wrapped pale blush ribbon.

Flower girls were Kaylee Abigail McLain, daughter of Erin and Allen McLain Jr., and Emerson Drue Baker, daughter of Mallory E. Castro and Jalen J. Baker. Both girls wore white custom made heirloom dresses with antique ecru lace. Each wore crowns of fresh flowers in their hair and carried a pomander ball of white hydrangea, soft pink roses and a touch of greenery.

The groom was handsome in a classic black tuxedo with a peaked lapel and ivory vest and tie, giving the couple a timeless, traditional look as bride and groom.

Attending the groom as best man was Corbett J. “Chip” LeBouef IV.

Groomsmen were Ross Servat, Ross Herpin, Alex Lalande, Brandon Stutes, Alex Meaux and Bronson Yeager. Similar to the groom, they wore classic black tuxedos, but paired with a black tie and vest.

Ring bearer was Corbett Joseph LeBouef V, son of Chip and Elizabeth LeBouef and godchild of the bride. He wore a custom made heirloom set in white with antique ecru lace and baby blue button on shorts.

Following the wedding ceremony, a formal sit-down dinner was held with the couple’s families and wedding party in attendance at Magdalen Place in Abbeville. Throughout the room, beautiful floral centerpieces sat upon candlelit tables, each draped in floor length, off-white linens and surrounded by gold Chiavari chairs. Elegant gold-rimmed china, with complimenting chargers and flatware, beautifully configured each place setting. Hanging at the center of the room, above where the couple shared a first dance, was a very large custom designed wreath adorned with a variety of flowers, branches and greenery. Clusters of illuminated pillar candles were also placed around the suspended wreath, providing a beautiful, romantic ambiance for the evening.

In addition to the sit-down dinner and beverages was the bride’s cake, a three-tier, traditional, almond flavored confection with buttercream icing. Fresh flowers and greenery were added to each tier of the cake while a classic porcelain bride and groom was the perfect topping.

The groom’s cake was a clever, reinvented design of a classic chocolate chip cookie cake, consisting of three five-cookie tiers, with alternating white and chocolate filling between each. The unique delicacy was topped off with chocolate covered strawberries.

Prior to the wedding, on July 30, 2020, a beautiful rehearsal celebration honoring the couple was held at the iconic Black’s Oyster Bar in downtown Abbeville. The evening was hosted by the groom’s parents.

The bride is a 2014 graduate of Vermilion Catholic High School in Abbeville. She then graduated in 2017 from the Aveda Institute and is now employed by Downtown Salon in Abbeville.

The groom is a 2008 graduate of Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish in Crowley; afterwhich, he attended SLCC where he obtained an associate’s degree in Industrial Technology. He is employed by Island Operators.

The couple plan to make their home in Abbeville.

The couple will be taking a week-long beach getaway when their original honeymoon plans can be rescheduled.