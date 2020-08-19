Coupls announces November wedding

RAYNE - Tim and Christy Ledet of Rayne are announcing the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Elizabeth Renee Ledet, to Claiton Adam Johnson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald L. Johnson of Church Point.

The couple will be married on Friday, Nov. 13, at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, followed by a reception at The Crossing at Mervine Kahn in Rayne.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Catherine Sandberg of Zwolle, the late Eugene A. Ledet, Larry Moore of Rayne and the late Cynthia B. Leal.

She is a 2015 graduate of Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish in Crowley and a 2020 graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a bachelor of science degree in child and family studies.

The prospective groom is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Wayne David of Church Point and Mr. and Mrs. Ronald F. Johnson, also of Church Point.

He is also a 2015 graduate of Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish in Crowley and a 2020 graduate from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering.

Following their wedding, the couple plans to reside in Church Point.