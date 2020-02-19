Rayne’s Hawley claims state championship

The RHS wrestling team traveled to Bossier City over the weekend where they participated in the 2020 LHSAA Division II State Wrestling Championships at the Century Link Center.

As a team, the Wolves placed fourth overall in Division II, falling behind Teurlings Catholic, North DeSoto and Archbiship Shaw.

The Wolves were represented in the finals of the tournament by three wrestlers, Daylon Dugas, Ryder Hawley and Miles Doucet.

Dugas and Doucet fell short and completed the tournament as state runner-up.

Hawley was the lone Wolf to capture a state title, his award coming in the 145-pound weight class.

Hawley is the first state champion since the 2018 state tournament when the Wolves crowned three state champs.

Individually, the Wolves finished with nine individuals placing, including:

• Jakarion Fontenot, 6th place at 106 lbs.

• Daylon Dugas, state runner-up at 113 lbs.

• Blaze Cormier, 6th place at 120 lbs.

• Ryder Hawley,state champion at 145 lbs.

• William Billings, 3rd place at 160 lbs.

• Emile Richard, 5th place at 170 lbs.

• David George, 6th place at 182 lbs.

• Ron Roberts, 5th place at 195 lbs.

• Miles Doucet, state runner-up at 220 lbs.

Congratulations to the Wolves and Head Coach Shelby Thibodeaux and his staff for another great season.

The wrestling coaches are now turning their attention to the Rayne Wrestling Club, open to all students ages 5-16 who want to learn the sport of wrestling. Contact coach Trevor Carriere with questions about joining the Rayne club 337-349-8357.