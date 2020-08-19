Wolves, area teams prepare for late start to football season

Coming off a most successful season last season, Rayne High head coach Kaine Guidry would have never imagine that entering his second year at the helm of his alma mater that he and his coaching staff would be facing what they’re up against with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“We are doing a little of everything right now,” stated Guidry as he and his coaching staff are getting whatever they can get done as the restrictions remain in Phase II.

“The players are in small groups and hit the weight room, complete field drills, go over schemes in classrooms and other skills,” he continued.

“Once our first playing date was moved back to October 8, we continued with three days a week workouts for the following three weeks with staggered group times,” Guidry noted as schools were forced to make additional adjustments.

“But, we all know its for the health and safety for everyone.”

It is Guidry’s hope that things will change once the state is moved into Phase III, at which time restrictions will change.

“The only thing that has been kinda normal this summer was picture day, but we still had to split the groups up with social distancing,” Guidry continued. “

When you can’t take group pictures, its kinda hard to take team pictures. But, with all the up-to-date things photographers can do now, I think it will all work out. Its different, but will work out for whenever we have our first game.”

Guidry is just looking forward when his players and coaching staff can hit the field with helmets and pads for practice.

“I, along with the coaching staff and players, are so looking forward to play football,” Guidry concludes. “These kids just want to play ball and get to some type of normalcy.”

Notre Dame head coach Lewis Cook is taking a day-at-a-time approach when it comes to the upcoming football season.

But has no choice.

“With them pushing the season back to Oct. 8, we’ve kind of gone back to summer mode,” said Cook, whose team works out just three times last week.

“We don’t want to go too hard now and have them (players) worn out when the season rolls around. Once we get back after Labor Day, we will start going at it like it was the beginning of August camp.”

For now, teams are only allowed to work out in small groups, which is fine with Cook.

“It’s been good; the kids are out working hard and they want to be here for the most part,” said Cook. “We’re still going in small groups, but it’s been good.”

The Pios, like all teams, are working out and adhering to the guidelines set forth by the LHSAA, which is a task all in itself.

The limited number of players per group is just the beginning. Players also have to have their own water bottles and must wear a mask unless they are involved in drills.

That will also transfer over to the regular season.

“With the guidelines, they are asking a lot,” said Cook. “But who knows where we’ll be when the season starts. I’m hoping things will have improved and the restrictions will be different, but the bottom line is to play football. We’ll do whatever it takes to make it work.”

If the situation hasn’t improved by Oct. 8, Cook said “we’re all in trouble.”

As of now, the season is slated to begin on Oct. 8 with teams taking on their regularly-scheduled Week 3 opponents.

If that is the case, Notre Dame would open up the 2020 campaign on the road against Class 5A Comeaux and the Gents would play host to Class 4A’s Cecilia.

In other openers involving Acadia Parish teams, Crowley will host class 4A’s Cecilia, Iota will travel to Lake Arthur and Church Point will be at Class 3A perennial power Kaplan.