Texas, Florida requiring La. travelers to quarantine

Texas has doubled down on its travel restrictions for Louisiana residents entering the state as positive coronavirus cases continue to climb in both states, according to a report from the San Antonio Express-News.

On Sunday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order restricting all travel into Texas from anywhere in Louisiana. Previously, Abbott placed a restriction on only air travel from New Orleans — the epicenter for most of Louisiana’s positive cases of coronavirus.

Travel by road from any location in the state of Louisiana into Texas will require 14-day self quarantine, just like the earlier order for air travelers from New Orleans, Abbott said.

Motorists that cross the state line will be ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving or until their time in the state ends, the report says. State troopers will enforce the order at road checkpoints along the Texas-Louisiana border.

Exemptions will be made for drivers with commercial, medical, military or critical infrastructure purposes.

The order follows a similar exemption made by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday.

DeSantis said he expanded his order after officials in the lightly hit Panhandle worried that people would flee New Orleans as the number of positive tests there climb. It is about a three-hour drive from New Orleans to Pensacola on Interstate 10 and DeSantis said the Florida Highway Patrol and sheriff’s deputies have set up checkpoints to screen cars arriving from Louisiana.

Officials in Mississippi, specifically in Bay St. Louis and other areas along the Mississippi Gulf Coast where many Louisianans have vacation homes or condos, have shared the same concern.

Abbott’s executive order also expands the previous air travel restriction to include passengers arriving from Miami, Detroit, Atlanta and Chicago.