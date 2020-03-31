Extra copies of popular Activity Book available

Due to popular request, extra copies of the Activity Book included in the Sunday edition of The Crowley Post-Signal will be made available at locations across Crowley.

Extra copies will be located free of charge outside the Post-Signal business office at 602 N. Parkerson Ave. from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday; outside Crowley City Hall at 317 N. Parkerson Ave. from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; and outside PJ’s Brill at 2021 N. Parkerson Ave. from 8 a.m. until 9p.m. Monday through Sunday.

The books, filled with crossword and word-search puzzles, brain teasers and other activities, will be available while supplies last.

The Activity Book is a join effort by The Crowley Post-Signal, The Rayne Acadian-Tribune, The Eunice News and participating area businesses and individuals.