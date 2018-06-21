Friday deadline to choose favorites

Thu, 06/21/2018 - 11:58am Saja Hoffpauir
CROWLEY

There’s only one day remaining to get your ballots in naming your “favorites” across Acadia Parish.
The Crowley Post-Signal’s “Acadia Parish Reader’s Choice Award” competition ends Friday. Entries must be received at The Post-Signal business office by 11 a.m. to be eligible.
To enter, clip the entry form from the newspaper and check off your favorites. Only original newspaper ballots are eligible — no photocopies will be accepted.
All entries become the property of The Crowley Post-Signal.
First, second and third place winners will be named and the newspaper reserved the right to publish ballot answers in an upcoming special edition.
Mail or drop off your entry forms to The Crowley Post-Signal, 602 N. Parkerson Ave., Crowley, LA 70526.

